BCC: Jude Waindim Bows Out To Anuafor Cletus

Jude Waindim standing with the Gov’t delegate to his left

BA presidential decree signed Friday May 24, 2019 has appointed new secretary generals to the country’s 14 city councils. Anuafor Cletus Asongwe steps in for Jude Waindim Nsom, as the Secretary general to the Bamenda City Council (BCC)

Jude Waindim has held the position since July 2015. Before his appointment he was the Public Relations officer of the Bamenda City Council

The incoming SG was formerly Sub Divisional officer for Tiko Subdivision in the Southwest Region.

.The decree also appoints;