BCC: Jude Waindim Bows Out To Anuafor Cletus
BA presidential decree signed Friday May 24, 2019 has appointed new secretary generals to the country’s 14 city councils. Anuafor Cletus Asongwe steps in for Jude Waindim Nsom, as the Secretary general to the Bamenda City Council (BCC)
Jude Waindim has held the position since July 2015. Before his appointment he was the Public Relations officer of the Bamenda City Council
The incoming SG was formerly Sub Divisional officer for Tiko Subdivision in the Southwest Region.
.The decree also appoints;
- Kumba City Council: Charles Nkongho Arrey appointed SG to the Kumba City Council in replacement of Shey Henry Nganji who goes on retirement.
- Limbe City Council: Nokuri Samuel Nokpa formerly D.O of Ngambe in Sanaga Maritime moves over to Limbe to occupy the vacancy left by Charles Nkongho Arrey
- Bafoussam City Council: Goumpo Wuego Christelle Gaëlle
- Bertoua City Council: Sabolo Meyama Dominique
- Douala City Council: Georges Wangue Liberté.
- Ebolowa City Council: Medjo Assako Jacob
- Edea City Council: Ndoumi Oscar-Théophile
- Garoua City Council: Norode Emmanuel
- Kribi City Council : Madame Edie Diengou Carine Roche épouse Mebouogue
- Maroua City Council: Abdel Aziz Ahmadou
- Ngaoundere City Council : Ibrahim Mamouda
- Nkongsamba City Council : Eva Mimbe Martin Guy
- Yaounde City Council : Assiga Ebana Herman Bertrand.
