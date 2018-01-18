BAPCCUL AGM IN Pictures

The Bamenda Police Coorperative Credit Union Limited BAPCCUL last Saturday January 13, held its 2017 AGM at the Multipurpose Hall of PC Ntamulung. the AGM was chaired by BAPCCUL President-Musa Shey Nfor. The AGM examined the 2017 account, the challenges faced by BAPCCUl and the way forward. Members unanimously agree to work hard to maintain BAPCCUL as one of the leading credit unions under the CAMCULL Network. Over 3800 members attended the 2017 AGM.

Listen Here to Musa Shey Nfor President of BAPCCUL

Over 3800 took part in the AGM

Current Anglophone crisis affecting activities of BAPCCUL