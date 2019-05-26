Bamenda: Thieves Terrorize Ntamulung Neigbourhood

The charred remains of a taxi parked at the Wakiki Junction

Thieves over night, breaking Sunday morning May 26, attacked several homes at the Ntamulung neighbourhood, unsuccessfully breaking into any.

Some residents of the area between Wakiki Junction and the Saint Gabriel Mission Station in Ntamulung told Bamenda Online that the thieves who were speaking in French language launched their attack around 2:20 am, knocking at doors and demanding for money. They unsuccessfully tried to break into others while some residents vehemently insisted that they have nothing to give.

Many Ntamulung residents are still understand why this taxi was set ablaze

The bandits finally gave up when some residents raised an alarm, alerting other neighbours by hitting metal objects. In their apparent frustration and what some are qualifying as score settling, they set one taxi ablaze. Another car, parked barely three metres away was left untouched.

This is the third time in three weeks that bandits have attack the Wakiki neigbourhood and in two instances their attempts were thwarted by the vigilance of the residents.

By Fokum Emmanuel