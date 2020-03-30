Bamenda: Population criticises Government’s Neglect On Life Sustaining Activities.

Passengers travelling into the NW region being tested for syntoms of covid-19 at Matazem-Santa

With the first reported case of the Covid-19, also known as the coronavirus in Cameroon in March, 2020, government quickly introduced some measures to curb its spread. Some of these measured includes the none gathering of more than 50 people, the closures of schools, bars, restaurants and other places of leisure as from 6pm amongst others.

These measures that came into force on Wednesday March 18, 2020 barely hours after they were taken left many Cameroonian ill-prepared to cope with some of the measures.

Some residents of Bamenda are in total disbelief, as this poses a big threat to their Wellbeing.The fear of going to the market to buy foodstuff to avoid hunger, going to church to pray to God and for good health, visiting the hospital for better treatment or hanging oit with friends has become a problem.

“How does the government expect us to survive?… All they say is stay safe, avoid crowded places like the market and churches, when in effect these are the places that contribute to our staying alive.. ” Madam Rose, a business woman at the Bamenda Food Market explained.

Meanwhile another inhabitant of Bamenda, Cyrille in anger said “.. they should not fight the virus and forget that people have to eat.They are delibrating on a lock down but what have they done to make sure we don’t starve to death? “.

The situation has been made more difficult with police and other security services caring out raids at bars after 6pm to enforce the measures.

But for others these measures are necessary. Eugene Ngah a resident of Bamenda Station says “many Cameroonian have not seen the devastating effects of the virus first hand”. My cousin who works as a nurse in New York painted me a grim picture of what is happening there” he continued saying he fear for the worst of cases continue to increase in Cameroon. “We should pray that it never reaches us” he added.

The number of cases in the country has increased to 99, as confirmed by the Minister of Public Health, Manouada Malachie in his daily updates.

Cameroon is yet to move into a full lock down but if the cases continue to rise and the number of related Covid-19 deaths increases then that is inevitable. Like we have seen else where around the globe this has lead to huge economic losses and hardship on the general population and panic buying in most cases.

By Vanessa Inam