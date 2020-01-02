Bamenda: IDPs Received Presidential Gifts From Governor

IDPs with their gifts at the CBC field Nkwen

Close to a thousand internally displaced persons in Bamenda on Tuesday December 31, 2019, received from the Governor of the Northwest region, Adolphe lele Lafrique, humanitarian aid from the presidential couple Paul and Chantal Biya.

The governor accompanied by the SDO for Mezam handed out the relief packages at the esplanade of his office, the CBC football field Mile III Nkwen and at the Bamenda regional hospital. The packages included cash of 10.000 frs CFA, a Blanket, a bucket and loaves of soup.

At the Bamenda Regional Hospital, the governor visited the maternity ward where he handed similar items to women who have given birth to twins, while others were handed out to the director of the hospital, Dr Denis Nsame for those that had already been discharged.

The Governor (holding a baby in the middle) with his collaborators and IDPs

The governor assured the IDPs that the situation in the NW and SW regions is gradually coming under control. He cited that more and more Cameroonians from abroad are coming back home to celebrate their weddings, the population is becoming more collaborative, while a group of 87 refugees and six ex-fighters from Nigeria are due home in the days ahead. More to this, the governor interpreted the move by a baby to come to him as “hope for 2020”

By Bathshaba Evardine