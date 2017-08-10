Awono Junior to Lead Cameroon Against Soa Tome

23 years Awono Junior, captain of Yong Sport Academy of Bamenda has been handed over the same role with the Intermediate Lion in their next continental assignment. Cameroon’s A team made up exclusively of home based players take on Soa Tome and Principle on Saturday in Soa Tome in the first leg qualifiers for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN)

Awono Junior received the note of approval from the team Coach, Rigobert Song and has the herculean task to navigate the intermediate Lions to Kenya where he can show case his talents to the rest of the world.

Born on November 20 in Yaoundé, Awono Junior joined his present club Yosa from Apejes of Mfou in 2014. The soft spoken, very reserve, dynamic and hard working midfielder quickly formed the spine of Yosa alongside Kongyuy Jude, Ojong Ekuri , and Nkambfu Gilbert. He soon filled the void left by the departure of Ojong and Jude, finally cementing his place as the team captain. Many football fans notice Awono in his absence from the team. His incisive tackling, precise free kicks and hard working nature is mostly noticed when he is not on the pitch.

Its our believe that Awono who was chosen ahead of David Eto’o (kid brother of Eto’o Fils) would successfully lead this generation of local players to Kenya in 2018. The list of 22 retained by Rigobert Song is made of five players from Eding Sport, four fom Union Douala, three each from Apejes and UMS of Loum, one each from Yosa, Cotonsport, Astres, Dragon, Aigle , New Stars and Unisport. The list shows the decline of Cotonsport in the recent months and the strong showing of Eding Sport, Apejes of Mfou and UMS of Loum in the Elite one Championship. An indication that Rigobert Song is very concern about the players actual form in the domestic league rather than relay on ald names.

By Abongwa Fozo