Avion FC Overtakes PWD to Become Champions

Avion FC of the Nkam is champion of the MTN Elite II championship. They beat Renaissance of Ngoumou in Mbankomo yesterday by 0-1 to overtake PWD of Bamenda at the top. PWD Bamenda was on standby on the last day of championship, and their failure to pick three points in their last two matches of the season meant Avion needed a win to secure the title.

Avion FC ended the competition on 57 points, two ahead of PWD of Bamenda on 55 while Tonnerre on 52 points joined the two to book a ticket into the MTN Elite One championship next season. The three teams will replace Unisport of Bafang, Aigle of the Menoua and Yafoot of Yde that were relegated into the inferior league.

Meanwhile Cosmos FC of the Mban, 26 points, the National polytechnic Bamenda 24 points and the Ngaundere University FC 23 points will be playing in the regional leagues in the Centre, Northwest and Adamawa next season after they failed to pick the necessary points to maintain them afloat in the Elite two. But these teams could see their ill-luck change if the football authorities in Cameroon decide otherwise. There are rumours circulating that three instead of six teams would be promoted into the MTN Elite 2 from the regional leagues. If that is the case then we may still have these teams around for another season.

Abongwa Fozo