Augustine Choupo Has Been Appointed Coach of PWD

President Abunde Pascal presenting the New coach

PWD Social club of Bamenda has this Friday March 29, 2019, appointed Augustine Choupo as their new head coach. This comes just hours after the team’s management ended their working relationship with Jean Baptiste Toguem, because of poor results. The former player and coach of Stade Renard Melong, now has as immediate task to take PWD out of the bottom of Pool A of the championship.

Kick442.com understands that he has agreed a one and half season contract with the Abakwa Boys. As reported earlier by this platform, the Gaffer watched PWD’s 1#0 defeat by Colombe at the Yaounde military Stadium on Thursday. His appointment has put an end to speculation over who takes over at helm of the Abakwa Boys. Names such as the Casimir Mangue,Sokba Oumarou, Agbor Ernest and Guy Bertin Djepnang have been repeatedly linked to the job. Our sources have revealed that PWD’s also spoke to former Cotonsport boss, Bertin Ebwelle, but he turned down the offer.

Augustine Choupo has once coached Victoria United alias OPOPO and brought FOVU of Baham back to top flight despite taking over the team when they were in the second half of the table that same season.He has spent much of his life in Southwest region of Cameroon where he coached multiple clubs. Last season he helped Stade Renard of Melong beat the drop, as they went on a run of 8 games without defeat and he was voted Cameroon League one coach of the month of May 2018. He likes attacking football with ball possession and had a hand in the development of players like Joel Etogue and Joseph Mbock Maput.

He is expected to get to work immediately, as PWD prepares for a home double against Union and New Stars. A huge reception awaits him in Bamenda, when he makes his debut in the dugouts, in the land of the Abakwa Boys.

AFESEH APONG

@afesehapong (Twitter)

Source: Kick442.com