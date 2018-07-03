AU to Probe Into the Finances of Nkodo Dang’s PAP

The executive council of the African Union (made up of African foreign ministers) meeting in Nouakchott, Mauritania on Friday June 29, 2018 agreed on series of measures including an investigation into suspicions of corruption in the Pan-African Parliament.

The ministers decided to “temporarily suspend” the parliament’s budget, led by Cameroon’s Roger Nkodo Dang, where irregularities were noted in the recruitment process.

Nepad investigation measures are also planned to “determine whether there has been a violation of AU rules regarding housing allowances paid to staff without prior authorization.

After conducting an inquiry into the Pan-African Parliament, Julius Malema, the South African opposition leader, promises shattering revelations of Corruption, nepotism and clientelism, many of which involves some Cameroonians.