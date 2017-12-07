Arch Bishop Kleda Advices Biya To Retire

The Arch Bis

hop of Douala and President of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon, Bishop Samuel Kleda has called on the Head of State Paul Biya to step aside in 2018 if he truly loves Cameroon. The Prelate made the statement in an interview with the French Paper, La Nouvelle Expression published on Tuesday December 5, 2018.

“If President Paul Biya really loves this country, he would rather think of a peaceful transition by passing power to another person, either within his party, the CPDM, or within a party of the opposition” he said adding “I am convinced that if there are free and democratic elections in Cameroon, the truth will be surprising”

He advised the President not to listen to praise singers who are urging him to run again in 2018 for their egoistic reasons. “There is a time for everything. I hope that a council of wise people, a council composed of people who love this country, will be set up to find solutions to all these problems that arise today” he proposed.

Concerning the ongoing Anglophone Crisis, Bishop Kleda said the latest occurrences in the two Anglophone regions where civilians, military, gendarmes and police have been killed show that the situation is serious enough. He called on every Cameroonian to rally and do something before the situation get out of hands. “In my opinion, it is time to get something done; it is time to convene a national forum to which all the forces of the nation will take part, in order to find a solution to this problem. We cannot continue in this radicalization that we observe on both sides” he cautioned.

Bishop Kleda said the secessionists should be included in any nation al dialogue intended to find a solution to the crisis because many Anglophones are very receptive to the secessionist discourse. He called on the State to “reach out to all its sons, all actors, for a way out of crisis that would relieve everyone” Such a dialogue he continued should not exclude the form of the state saying the form of state is a dynamic process that can be modified according to evolution and governance. He questioned whether these different forms of state inherited from colonization truly meet the development requirements of African countries?

He condemned the burning of churches and schools and that this is far from the solution to the current crisis. “Violence engenders only violence and misery. If we start destroying what we have taken the trouble to build for years, we must ask ourselves who will rebuild them. I insist that everything starts with dialogue. Let those who burn schools and churches know that the actions they take will not solve the problems. I invite them to be calm and the cultivate the spirit of responsibility”