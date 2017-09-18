Anglophone Problem is Historical, Needs a Historical Lens-USDP Chairman.

The chairman of the United Socialist Democratic Party Prince Michael Ngwese Ekosso has called on the government of Cameroon to look back at the foundation that formed this Republic and address the root causes else the current stalemate will not be broken. He blames the current prevalence on the divide and rule tactics implore by the state of Cameroon. In an exclusive interview with Ndi Tsembom Elvis, he stated the following.

Q. What is your party’s stand on the current Anglophone Crisis?

USDP believes that the Anglophone crisis stems from the 1961 political manipulation by the Ahidjo and Foncha deal which deal which went very bad and as the Secretary General of the UN cautioned the Cameroonian delegation which visited it recently, the root cause of the Anglophone crisis is a critical step towards the identification of the root cause. From that perspective therefore the stance of the USDP simply follows the suggestions of the UN S.G. In other words, the Anglophone crisis is historical and needs a historical lens to look through and find a sustainable solution.

Q. What is your Assessment of the Methodology Used to Solve the Anglophone Problem?

Evidences abound on the methods which the regime of Mr. Paul Biya has been using to solve problems in Cameroon which is not new to Cameroonians. They are three basic methods the regime has been using to solve problems in Cameroon;

The military repressive method

The divide and rule policy and

The wait and see tendency.

That is the same way the USDP perceives the regime is using to solve the Anglophone crisis. Unfortunately for them this around, those methods are outdated which doesn’t work for this generation anymore.

Q. Since you say these methods have failed, what can be done to restore normalcy in the Anglophone Regions?

USDP has always been preaching on the need for comprehensive dialogue since the beginning of the crisis. Any leadership which cannot dialogue with its people is a failed leadership. USDP has written severally to the President of the Republic, the Secretary General at the Presidency, the Prime Minister, Minister of Higher Education, Territorial Administration, CONAC, Communications, Defense etc, suggesting that the Anglophone crisis does not need guns and bullets to be solved. Unfortunately, a deaf ear has been given to our suggestions. USDP stand for dialogue today, tomorrow and forever on this matter.

Q. What are the ambitions of your party at the eve of Elections?

USDP was the first political party to declare openly its ambition for the 2018 multiple elections. We must understand that next year is pregnant with very many and very serious political decisions which Cameroonians are called upon to make. From the Presidential, senatorial, parliamentary and municipal, the year will be very tense and complex.

USDP had begun since in 2015 to draw attention of both national and international communities on the need for these elections to be transparent, free and fair. USDP seeks to bring in a new Nation in Cameroon where young and dynamic Cameroonians will be seen into political offices for the good for the good of our fatherland. So USDP is identifying young dynamic leaders who can run for political offices like Mayors, MPs, Senatorial, and up to the Presidency. We have already begun identifying key leaders who are ready to run under the USDP in various constituencies especially in the North West and South West regions. So, we will like to invite whosever have a political determination to run for any political office but does not have space in the already saturated traditional political parties in Cameroon to come and USDP now because time waits fir nobody.

Q. For how long has your party been in existence?

USDP has been in existence since 2011 and has made serious impact on the political in Cameroon. We are represented in all of the 10 Regions of Cameroon, with headquarters in Yaounde. The party has a massive following in the two Anglophone regions in Cameroon and the Diaspora. We are very confident to crush the CPDM in any election in those regions

Source: Bamenda Online