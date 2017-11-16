Anglophone Crisis: Ndam Njoya Calls For Inclusive Dialogue

An “inclusive and unconditional dialogue” is the way out of the Anglophone Crisis according to Adamu Ndam Njoya, President of the Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU) who also doubles as mayor of Foumban in the West Region.

Speaking in Yaounde on Monday 13 November, Adamu Ndam Njoya said if all the efforts by government to find a solution has failed up till now, it means the right solution was not found. "If the management of the crisis did not lead to solutions, it means that somewhere, the government has not yet found the right formula. Our thinking here is to see if we can find another formula, "he said.

He encouraged government to go for an inclusive solution like the “tripartite agreement” in 1991 that ended the crippling ghost town then. The way out of the crisis according to him requires a truly inclusive dialogue and without conditions. "When we talk about dialogue, consultations, there are no prerequisites. All those present come with their problems. And together we see what needs to be done, "he suggested. Such dialogue he concluded should bring together the government, civil society, political parties and all stake holders to talk out a solution. He warned that Cameroonians should not wait to shot themselves out of the problem by cultivating it when dialogue still presents a path out.