Biya Alone Can Solve Anglophone Crisis-SDF NEC

Cameroon’s leading opposition party the Social Democratic Front-SDF has put the blame for the ongoing Anglophone crisis at the feet of President Paul Biya, saying “the responsibility to resolve this crisis rests on the shoulders of Mr. Biya and his shoulders alone” The SDF also finds fault in the regime management of crisis in the country.

This is contained in a statement by the Party chair Ni John Fru Ndi after a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Bamenda on Saturday August 5, 2017. The statement notes that the crisis which has been ongoing for the past 10 months has paralyzed the educational, economic, social and even political life of the Northwest and Southwest regions. The crisis it continues “has not received the right attention from the Biya regime”

The SDF goes further to outlined its expectation since the crisis started that included the government carrying out far reaching and acceptable reforms in the various ministries of education and justice. Implement the decisions of the Prime Minister’s adhoc committee on education. But instead of this, the government has pushed for the abduction and transfer of citizens from these regions to Yaoundé for trial.

This, the statement continues has helped to radicalized an “increasingly determined” people with some now pushing for separation. The entire crisis the SDF holds is questioning the very form and nature of the state.

This refusal by the regime to engage the people in a meaningful dialogue on the form the state of Cameroon has to take and the “persistent false characterization of federalism as secession” and the “championing for the last 20 years a meaningless decentralization process” has brought Cameroon to its knee. It has destroyed family units, the economy of these regions, brought fear, despair and trauma, divided the country, place the education of the children in jeopardy and causing the people to loss trust and confidence in public institutions.

The statement goes further to call for;

the release of those incarcerated in relation to the crisis Resolving the issues presented by the teachers of the Anglophone sub-system of education Make possible the unconditional return for teachers, lawyers and others who have fled the country as a result of this crisis Stop the arbitrary arrest and harassment in the Northwest and Southwest regions.

The statement ends with a promise for NEC to meet again in the nearest future to assess the situation.

It should be recalled that the Chairman of the SDF and his party have come under severe criticism by a section of the Anglophone population especially those in the Diaspora for not taking a strong stance against the Biya regime in the face of this crisis. Some extremist in the crisis have accused the party of citing with Yaoundé against the struggle and have openly ask the chairman and the party to stay aloof the entire crisis.

By Fokum Emmanuel