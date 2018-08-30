AN OUTRIGHT DISCLAIMER FROM THE DIOCESE OF KUMBA

There is an information in circulation on social media by an anonymous author purporting that “The Catholic Diocese of Kumba has been constrained to build an English boarding Secondary School in Douala for Anglophone students who are being denied the right to education in their own land as a result of the persistent calls for school boycott.”

That information is completely false and unfounded. The Bishop of Kumba and the Education Council of the Diocese are alarmed by such false information backed with pictures of an imposing structure of the School in Douala supposed to have been constructed by the young Diocese of Kumba which is still lacking in so many basic structures for the work of evangelization. The bishop himself is still living in a borrowed old convent. Whoever has caused this false information to perhaps implicate the baby Diocese of Kumba should correct himself or herself.

The fact that a priest of the Diocese of Kumba is the administrator does not guarantee ownership or its construction by the Diocese. It is ordinary and customary for priests to work out of their dioceses. This case is not different or special as to tag the said allegation on the Diocese of Kumba on that count.

At this unfledged and rudimentary stage of her existence the construction of a school in Douala by the Diocese of Kumba cannot be top on the list of her priorities. Therefore, such information should be considered false, bad will and contemptuous.

God bless you.

Fr Ntoko Jacob Ebong

Chancellor

Diocese of Kumba

27th August 2018.