Amba Looses Firm Grip of Bafut to Military

Col. Matiang and his leutenants after a successful operation

A military operation in Bafut to clear pockets of resistance and render the subdivision free from the the grip of armed separatist fighters have yielded fruits according to military officials.

Col. Matiang Charles Alain, commander of the 51st BRIM (Motorised Infantry Battalion) told Brigadier Generals Nka Valere and Ekongwese Divine of the 5th Joint Military Region and the 5th Gendarmerie Region that “operation Bafut II” Was very sucessful. The operation comes barely a month after “Operation Bafut One” carried out at the end of April 2020.

He explained to the generals during a recent trip to the 501 Airbase that the operation lasted seven days. It involved over 300 men from the BRIM, BTAP, Air Force and military health personel. He said their mission was to clear remnant pockets of armed “amba” fighters in Achene, Akosia and Nchum in the first phase and Nforya, Agyati, Bafut forest and into lower Bafut up to Mile 30 in the second phase.

Generals Nka and Ekogwese upon arrival at the 501 Airbase

Col. Matiang said thanks to the collaboration of the population ‘Operation Bafut II” met fewer resistance and was largely suscessful with only two soldiers wounded and with no major injuries recorded.

General Nka Valere praised the efforts of the soldiers and transmitted a message of congratulation to them from the minister of Defense and the Army Chief of Staff. He said “Bafut must be cleared of all armed saperatists”.

He reminded the soldiers that there is still more work to be done. To clear the terrorists from Bui, Momo, Menchum etc and for peace to return to the region. He concluded that these are thieves, kidnappers and armed bandits who are terrorizing and hareassing the population for their money.

He however cautioned the soldiers and called for the respect of human rights, rules of wars and the rules of engagement.

General Ekongwese Divine added that “fear had been hindering the population from collaborating with the military”. But things are gradually changing. He said the population is increasingly trusting the military and assisting them to clear off armed separatists. He advised that the population has a big role to play and for development and normalcy to return. He called on sons and daughter of Bafut to return home as peace is gradually returning. He called on those still in the bushes to come back to civilisation because their activities are taking them nowhere. Both generals cautioned all to protect themselves against Cocid-19 by following all laid down preventive measures.

A total of eight vehicles and six motorbikes were recovered during the operation. The vehicles included two pick up trucks, two carina E, one Avensis, hiace mini bus (school bus), mitshubishi pajero and a tipper Mercedes Benz truck (belonging to the bafut council).

Also recovered were 28 locally fabricated guns and 11 side arms, four locally made canon guns, gas canisters, a generator, barb wires, hundred of bolts and metal pieces, electric cables, bullets and cartridges, narcotic herbs and phones.

They military also succeeded to destroy factories where local weapons and improvised explosives devices were fabricated.

They also raided the home of Ngwa Saidou Njiya popular known as general Alahji and very recently as general Dead Man. He escaped leaving behind his mother and children.

By Abongwa Fozo