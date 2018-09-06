ACEFA Launches 13bn FCFA Project In Bamenda

The coordinator of the PCP-ACEFA, a programme for the consolidation and sustainability of Agro Pastoral counseling DR BOUBAR MOUMINI has called on youths of the North West Region to put away their bikes and pick up jobs in the Agricultural sector that will earn them more income. He was speaking in Bamenda on Wednesday, September 5 2018, at a ceremony to launch 3rd phase of PCP-ACEFA at Ayaba Hotel. The launch was presided over by the governor of the NW Region, represented by his Economic Adviser, Joseph Nji.

ACEFA’s main objective is to counsel farmers on how to improve production. This phase was launched under the theme “For a protective, profitable and Competitive Agriculture”. ACEFA aims at helping producers assisting farmers get better economic results and take sustainable and beneficial decisions, assist producers to organize themselves into groups to facilitate purchases of farm inputs and easily sell their products.

According to Dr. BOUBA , ACEFA has trained 2100 counselors to advice farmers on the best practices. It also train22,000 farmer’s organization on group farming advantages. They project intends to create an Agro Pastoral Agency to provide services that better meets the needs of the consumers, create a website and equip all divisions and their counselors to provide farmers with advice. The ACEFA project also want to enlighten farmers on the proper usage of pesticides which are harmful to them and consumers.

ACEFA finances the work of farmers through mechanization. Out of 13 billion francs given ACEFA as budget to finance projects only 1.2 billion has been used. This was for irrigation, food transportation, cocoa, piggery and poultry productions amongst others.

Though the NW Region was the last to join ACEFA, it’s rated the highest ACEFA producing region of the country. Mr. Bouba encouraged farmers to take up more projects so as to increase their productivity. ACEFA in 2008 increased its activities to cover the national territory. By 2015 ACEFA decided to self finance its projects, which used to be done by the French.

ACEFA intends to invest more in the agro-pastoral sector in the future. Such investments will create more jobs and convince more farmers to join the organization.

By Neba Sulivan (UB Student on Internship)