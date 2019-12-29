ACEEF-NW Outlines Objective in Meeting With NW FECAFOOT
Members of the NW Bureau of the Association of Coaches and Football Educators known by its French acronym ACEEF on Friday December 7 paid a courtesy visit to the President of the NW Bureau of Fecafoot, Mbigha Felix.
Sampabum Sama Keneth President ACEEF-NW said the aim of the visit was to bring to the attention of NW-FECAFOOT, their existence and objectives and the association’s impact on NW Football as a whole.
He said their main objective for the upcoming season in the region is to ensure that only certified coaches are contracted to coach teams. He also informed FECAFOOT NW that the region now boast of four coaches’ trainers to assist train coaches at the various level to obtain the federal A, B, C and D license in conjunction with the national bureau and FECAFOOT. ACEEF is also out to stop the phenomenon where non qualified persons sit on the bench of teams and pass as coaches.
ACEEF intends to come out with a list of all qualified coaches in the NW region and paste at the level of FECAFOOT NW for all teams to be aware of those that are qualified to be recruited as coaches. ACEEF also aims to educate it members on the need for dully established contracts between teams and coaches to prevent exploitation, organize refresher courses, sensitize members on some basic requirement
In response, Mbigha Felix, President FECAFOOT-NW expressed his joy to see such an association in the region and said he has been looking forward to such an association to work with. He added such an association will help to improve the level of football in the region and that he will work to defend their interest at all levels. He reminded ACEEF that coaches remain a very important working partner of FECAFOOT and have a say in the election of FECAFOOT executive bureau members and the taking of important decision concerning football in the country.
The NW Bureau of ACEEF is headed by Sampabum Sama Keneth as President, with Nkabyo Martin as 1st Vice, Yacubu Bongtir, Mbitakang Simon and Kubu Njoya as 2nd, 3rd and 4th vice presidents respectively. The position of Secretary General is held by Tama Wango, assisted by Ngwa Remy, Toguem Jean Baptist as treasurer, assisted by Festus Nkuaban and with Soh Magloire as financial secretary.
By Abongwa Fozo
