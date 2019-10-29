NW Women Assured of A Stress Free Process In Acquiring Land Tittles.

The process of acquiring land titles is described by many in Bamenda as an uphill task especially for women and people with disabilities. It’s seen as a process only for the rich and powerful. It is in this light that the Cameroon Association of Female Jurist – ACAFEJ organized a seminar to demystify this belief and to facilitate the acquisition of land titles by women and vulnerable people.

The seminar brought together women and people with disabilities, lawyers, traditional authorities, government officials and experts on land issues. Addressing the participants, the newly appointed Secretary General at the North West Governor’s Office, Viang Mekala, asserted that the Laws of Cameroon on land ownership are not discriminatory but there may be an issue at the level of knowledge and beliefs. The secretary general further stated that for women and people with disabilities not to own land is a bridge of the UN laws of eliminating all forms of discrimination.

On his part, the Regional Delegate at the Ministry of Housing, Survey and Land Tenure, Mr. Asukwa Victor, reacting to the call of the women and persons with disabilities for government to reduce the cost of acquiring a land certificate revealed that, there are specific amounts at different levels and cautioned the participants to avoid middle men. He told them to always go towards the competent services to get the right information.

The organizers of the program ACAFEJ promised to take the case of the concerned persons as theirs and offered them their services to give free legal advice where and when necessary.

The Bamenda City Council through the Government Delegate’s representative promised to accompany ACAFEJ in all her efforts to make the acquisition of land certificates less tedious for these groups of persons.

At the end of the program, the participants were charged to carry the lessons learned to all corners of the region and to help others fully understand the process and cost involved/

By UB STUDENT INTERN AMOH SPENCER.



