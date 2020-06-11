Cameroonian Conflict ‘World Most Neglected crisis’

A roadblock with placards during streets protest in 2016 decrying Anglophone marginilization (archived pics)

Cameroon’s conflict with English-speaking separatists has been rated as the most-neglected crisis in the world for the second year running by the Norwegian Refugee Council.

The African nation’s Anglophone minority are fighting for autonomy after what they term as decades of marginalisation by the central government and the French-speaking majority.

Some of the separatists have declared autonomy over two regions – a move rejected by President Paul Biya.

Cameroon has also been hit by a refugee crisis from the neighbouring Central African Republic (CAR) and continuous attacks in the north from the Islamist militant group Boko Haram.

The annual list of neglected crises is based on three criteria: lack of funding, lack of media attention, and political and diplomatic neglect.

There are nine African nations in the list of 10, with Venezuela being the only non-African this year.

The report also highlighted the ongoing armed conflict in the Sahel region, that includes Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, which has resulted in the deployment of military forces from a host of European nations.

Niger and Burkina Faso appeared on the list for the first time.

Humanitarian crises in all countries mentioned in this year’s list are expected to worsen throughout 2020, compounded by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Source: BBC.com