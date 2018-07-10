A.S Matelot vs PWD Preview

A.S MATELOTS vs PWD

Date: Tuesday 10 July 2018

Venue: Bafang Municipal Stadium

Time: 3:00 PM

MATCH PREVIEW

A.S matelots will be playing at home, away from home, but that will not be a major problem to the boys of coach Gabriel Zabo, who have played all their home games this season, away from their home ground, the Douala Reunification stadium.

AS Matelots is coming to the game, with heads high, after recording their first win in the second round of championship, last week.(2-0 against Bang Bullet, their fourth victory of the season).

AS Matelots is currently ranked 13th, with just 18 points recorded in 22 outings.

PWD on its part is determined to recover from their disappointing 1-0 defeat by Dynamo of Douala, in the muddy Edea Municipal stadium, on match day 24. (PWD’s fourth defeat of the season). The Abakwa boys are still topping the elite two log, on 45 points.

HEAD TO HEAD

The record books holds that AS Matelots and PWD have met three times in the elite two championship, with each side moving away with a win, while the other encounter ended on a parity. The first meeting between the two teams was on Saturday 15 April 2017, where they separated 0-0. On Friday August 11, 2017, Matelots trashed PWD 3-1, at the Reunification stadium. The last meeting between the two sides, was on Tuesday April 10, 2018, on match day 10 of the current season, where PWD won 2-1in Bamenda.

RECENT FORM

AS Matelots has recorded just a single win (Matelots 2-0 Bang Bullet), in 8 games, in the second round of the championship. The Douala outfit has managed 2 draws (Matelots 0-0 Panthere, Lion Blessé 1-1 matelots) and suffered 5 defeats. (TKC 1-0 Matelots, Matelots 1-2 NUFC, Dynamo 1-0 Matelots, Matelots 0-1 Avion, Canon 3-1 Matelots).

PWD on their part, has recorded 4 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, in the second round of the championship.

The Abakwa boys have managed just one win (Renaissance 1-2 PWD), in their last five away games in the league, suffering three defeats (Avion 2-1, lion Blessé 2-0, Dynamo 1-0 ) and 1 draw (NUFC 1-1 PWD). Their last 5 away games have seen the Abakwa boys scoring 4 goals, and conceding 7 times.

TEAM NEWS

PWD have traveled to Bafang, with a group of 18 players. Mohammed Niang is making his comeback into the squad, after missing the game against Dynamo through injury. He comes in to replace Chick Rex, who is not selected in the 18 man squad. Another player who makes it into the travelling squad, is Valery MBE, who takes the place of Berryclain Tangoacha. So only two players, Chick Rex and Berryclain Tangoacha, are missing out from the squad that played Dynamo on match day 24.

There is also good news for the Abakwa boys, as two of their players, Goalkeeper Julius Atengong and Mohammed Niang, recently featured in the LFPC’s best 11 of the month of June.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

✔Eric Wambo and Abe Vidal Sokamte constitute the heart of Matelots defense, and will be a hard nut for PWD’s attackers to crack.

✔Yannick Ekwala, and Stephane Kamaha, can make life unconformable for PWD’s back four, if not well handled.

✔PWD’s top scorers, Dohbit Clovis Fofuleng (8goals) and Ahudu Lukong Fonyuy(6goals), all failed to score against Dynamo, and will be determine to get back into the score sheet.

