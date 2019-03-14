AFCON 2019 : Here is the 23-man squad to face the Comoros Island

The Head Coach of the Indomitable Lions, Clarence Seedorf has made public a 23-man squad ahead of a round three qualifier match with the Coelacanths of the Comoros Island.



The high stake match to be fielded on Saturday 23rd March 2019 will determine Cameroon’s participation at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

The list published late Wednesday 12th March 2019 has some visible changes;

-No local players have been summoned to camp

-Jean Pierre Nsame makes a come back after a long time of absence, that is since the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers match with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

-Karl Toko Ekambi is absent from the squad. In this case Clarence Seedorf will count on Joel Tagueu, Stephane Bohoken and Christian Bassogog for goals.

-Njie Clinton is back to the den with veteran goalkeeper, Carlos Kameni.

-Fabrice olinga and Jeando Fuchs (FC SSochaux-Montbeliard) will not be there when the Lions take on the Coelacanths of the Comoros Island.

GoalKeepers

1. Andre Onana (Ajax)

2. Fabrice Ondoa (KV Oostende)

3. Carlos Kameni (Fenerbace)

Defenders

4. Fai Collins (Standard Liege)

5. Jerome Oguene (RB Salzburg)

6. Micheal Ngadeu Ngadjui (Slavia Praga)

7. Yaya Banana ( Panaios)

8. Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik (Kayserispor)

9. Gaetang Bong (Brighton & Albion)

10. Ambroise Bitolo Oyongo (Montpellier)

11. Joyskim Dawa Tchakonte (Mariupol)

Midfielders

12. Petrus Boumal (Ural)

13. Zambo Anguissa (Fulham)

14. Pierre Kunde Malong (Mainz)

15. Georges Mandjeck (Maccabi)

16. Arnaud Djoum (Hearts FC)

Attackers

17. Joel Tagueu (Maritimo

18. Stephane Bahoken (SCO Angers)

19. Jaques Zoua (Astra Giurgi)

20. Clinton Njie (Marseille)

21. Christian Basagog (Henan Jianye)

22. Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting (PSG)

23. Jean- Pierre Nsame (Young Boyz)

As at now, Cameroon is second in Group B with eight points after registering two wins and two draws after day-4 action.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco are at the top with ten points, Malawi is at the bottom just four points.

The Coloaths of the Comoros comes at the third position with five points.

A win for Cameroon in the return qualifier game at the Yaounde Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium will take the Lions to eleven points and give them their bus ticket down to Egypt

Source: crtv.cm