IDPs Benefit From Psycho-Social Support

The moderator rep. NW Rev. Njum Ignatius



Some 75 internally Displaced persons from different communities within the North West Region, have on Tuesday the 21st and Wednesday 22nd of April 2020, received some basic needs like Mattresses, blankets, foodstuff and a cash support ranging from twenty thousand to one hundred thousand Franc from the PCC peace office in partnership with bread for the world and the Civil Peace Service in Cameroon.



This gesture falls within the framework of the psycho social support programme for IDPs in the north west under the project “IDPs for Radio” which will enable some of these IDPS, share their stories and plights on radio with the aim of instilling hope to other victims of the socio political conflict in the two English speaking Regions of cameroon .

An IDP receiving his package





Some IDPs at the training

Coordinating the handing over of these items, the PCC National Peace Coordinator, Rev Nta William conveyed the Message of hope and encouragement to the IDPs. The IDPs also received psycho social support to help them come out of their trauma and depression.

This to the IDPs Was a Wholistic approach whose importance cannot be over emphasised. This psycho social support is very important because the word psycho builds the person and gives an assurance in which man does not just depend on the ordinary things that can encourage him to move forward.

Talking to the IDPs, Nformi Beltha, a psychologist, drilled them on how to Manage stress and have a mastery of their thoughts so as to develop coping mechanisms in their various situations. This is to enable them be able to manage their problems and to know the type of problems that they are going through and also to give them the social part which will assist them adapt into the new community where there found themselves.



The project Manager of PCC radio for IDPS Mrs Rosaline A. Obah explained that the project is not only limited to PSYCHO-SOCIAL support but also has some financial fallout. Reason while they are handing out material support to the IDPs like food and beddings.



At the end of the psychological support, some of the IDPs expressed to how happy they are to have benefited from this gesture and how this trainning has help them socially, spiritually, materially and has finally taken away most of their burden. The project hopes to reached out to many IDPs so as to relieve them from their trauma.

By Bathsheba Evardine