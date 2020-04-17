5th Region’s Military Commanders Visit Sick & Wounded Soldiers

The generals greeted upon arrival at the Bamenda Military Hospital by medical staff

Following instructions of the minister of Defense, Joseph Beti Assomo, the commanders of the 5th military region of the army and gendarmarie and the Northwest Police Boss visited sick and wounded soldiers in the Bamenda Military Hospital-Station and the Police Medical Centre-GMI, Friday April 17, 2020.

According to the commander of the 5th joint military Region, Brigadier General Nka Valérie, the visit was to meet with those that have been wounded in the fight against “amba terrorists” in the Northwest region, wish them a speedy recovery and to encourage them and the military health personels to take WHO and governement prescribed precautions against the covid-19 pandemic.

Each of the sick and wounded soldiers including a civilian victim during one of the attack on a security post were each handed 50,000 frs from the Minister of Defense to help take care of some of their minor needs. The sum of a million FCFA was also given out to the health personels assisting the wounded soldiers (military hospital) and police (police medical centre) as more incentive for the good work.

Each wounded and sick soldier was given 50 000 frs for their daily upkeep

The soldiers were wounded or fell sick while carrying patrols, military operations or security duties at bases when they were attacked in various parts of the region.

The generals address the medical staff at military hospital

Generals Nka Valarie and Ekongwese Divine (Commander of the 5th Gendarmerie Region) and the regional delegate of Public Security for the NW, Gusmou Emile took time to listen to the personal ordeal of the wounded or sick officers and wish them well also.

The directors of the Bamenda Military Hospital, Colonel Atikou Amadou and the Bamenda Police Medical Centre, Senior Police surpretendant, Dr. Emani Tchouaffi Thérèse also briefed the generals on the measures put in place to guard against the spread of the covid-19 amongst uniform men. These measures they explained includes all the guidelines set out by government , that is regularly washing of hands, use of disinfectant and hand sanitizers, wearing of face masks, regularly check ups, quarantine and observed freshly deplored soldiers and social distancing.

Director police medical centre showing the generals around the faccility

The ultra modern police medical centre GMI Bamenda

They were also shown around the new ultra modern police medical centre at the GMI No6 which has been constructed and waiting to be equipped.

By Abongwa Fozo.