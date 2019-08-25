5 STEPS FOR THE RESUMPTION OF SCHOOL IN SW AND NW REGIONS

Edith Kah Walla

1⃣ Initiates dialogue for a cease-fire with all groups within Cameroon and in the Diaspora that are waging an armed fight in the North West and South West regions.

2⃣ Engages in dialogue with the teacher’s unions in the North West and South West regions to determine the conditions for the resumption of school and the guarantee of quality education to children in the North West and South West regions. This will include discussions on elements such as:

▶ The safety and security of students, teachers and all administrative personnel.

▶ The mechanisms to address the 3-year gap in education that students have experienced and the various programs to bring students up to speed in their schoolwork.

▶ The mechanisms to address the fundamental reforms which teachers had put on the table during the discussions in 2016-2017 and which are yet to be addressed.

3⃣ Engages in dialogue with all key actors in the educational system including religious organizations, private school proprietors and parents to determine all of the key steps and concrete elements to ensure the return to school.

4⃣ Begins the repair and restoration of schools which have been destroyed during the conflict of the past three years.

5⃣ Announces the steps of the process to fundamentally resolve the Anglophone Crisis. For the Cameroon People’s Party, this will entail the end of the Biya Regime in order to enable Cameroonians enter into a Political Transition to rebuild our country.

If the Government of Cameroon under the Biya Regime does not take the concrete steps listed above, this will be evidence of its lack of good faith in ensuring that children of the North West and South West Regions.

It is the responsibility of a government to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that children go to school.

Instead of masquerading and carrying out communication campaigns, the Government of Cameroon under the Biya Regime should take its responsibilities seriously and carry out the concrete actions listed above.