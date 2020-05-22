Gendarmes Intercept 45 Bags of Marijuama

Col. Boum Bissoue and Col. Matiang displaying the items

Four persons have been arrested and are currently under detetion in Bamenda alledgedly involved in the transportation and marketing of Marijuana.

45 bags fully stuffed with the narcotic substance destined for Douala estimated to be worth tens of million of francs CFA in the open market were intercepted by security forces on control at Sabga, Tubah Subdivision.

Col. Boum Bissoue Raymond commander of the Gendarmerie Legion Bamenda said the driver and his two assistants were arrested at Sabga. They were transporting the narcotic drugs hidden under similar bags containing beans, maize and potatoes. The truck was on transit from Kumbo to Douala.

All four suspects have denied having any knowledge of the items

The bags of marijuana were carefully hidden among similar bags containing beans, potato and maize

They tried to buy their way out but failed thanks to the vigilance of the security forces.

The proprietor of the vehicle who is based in Douala has also been arrested. According to the Gendarmes he called when he got information that his truck has been impounded for transporting illicit items. He volutary came to Bamenda with the hope of recovering his truck and on the presumption that he was innocent of everthing. Unfortunately for him, the driver had already informed the Gendarmes that the goods being transported belonged to him.

They were presented to the state Counsel at the military tribunal NW who has ordered that they be remanded into custody while investigations are concluded.

Col. Bissoue congratulated his element involved in the operation. The interception of the drugs he said is very important because it sents out a warning message to those who are using the crisis in the region to carry out transportation of illicit items. It also shows that the forces of law and order are effectively present on the ground and it also stops the flow of money that can be used to finance illegal and terrorist activities.

The driver and his assistants as well as the proprietor of the vehicle have all denied having any knowledge that the truck was transporting marijuana. The driver says he was not the one who loaded the vehicle, the same reason advanced by his assistats who said the car was loaded by park boys.

By Abongwa Fozo