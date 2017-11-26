2017/2018 Mtn Elite One, Two Postponed
The 2017/2018 football season that was programmed to kick off on December 2, has been postponed to January 20 and 21, 2018. In a communique published last November 17 by the Professional League, the MTN Elite One will kick off on Saturday January 20 while the elite two will start on Sunday January 21.
According to a release signed by Pauline Therese Manguele, Secretary General of the League, the postponement is due to the absence of the system responsible for the registration of licenses at the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT, that will not be on before December 15, 2017.
Another reason indicated by the release is the fact that, teams expected to move up from the regional league to the elite two championship are still to be known since the national inter-pool is programme to begin on January 5, 2018.
The postponement is seen as customary since its has become habitual, at times with two to three postponement before the league eventually kicks off.
Last year, the championship was programmed to kick off in December but finally began in February after witnessing four postponements.
Due to the late start of the championship last year, observers pointed out that it seriously affected teams that were taking part in continental competitions, with only Cotonsport succeeding to breach the preliminary rounds into the group stage.
With a similar situation already happening, sport pundits say, the road for teams expected to fly the flag of the country may experience the same poor performance recorded last year. Due to such poor performances on the continental scene, Cameroon will be fielding only to clubs instead of four as has been the case in recent years in the next CAF Club competition.
By Etienne Mainimo Mengnjo
