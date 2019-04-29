﻿PWD Into Relegation Playoff

Team PWD of Bamenda to determine League one status in playoff





PWD of Bamenda will battle for its league one survival in the relegation playoff that comes up early May. PWD’s failure to pick a point in Yaoundé against Dragon on Match Day 16 meant they finish the championship on the 8th spot in Pool A, on 19th points. They are joined by Avion FC that finished on 20 points and New Stars of Douala on 16 points.

For Union of Douala and Collombe of the south, the narrowly escaped the playoff thanks to their head to head differences after they also ended the championship on 20 points each. These three teams from pool A will be joined by Fovu Club of Baham, Unisport of Bafang and Les Astres of Douala from pool B that finished in the bottom three, to battle for the last three places to remain in the League one next season.

For the championship playoff, Coton Sport of Garoua, Drogon of Yaounde, and Apajes of mfou from pool A will join Yong Sport Academy of bamenda, Stade Renard of Melong and Feutchue Fc of Diko Bandjoun to determine the champion of Cameroon.

What is not exactly clear now is the format of the playoff, whether it will be on a home-and-away basis or in a single venue with five matches each. With information already circulating that the championship and relegation playoff would be held in neutral venues, Yaounde for the championship, and Limbe for the relegation, teams are still not certain towards their preparation. Fears also abound that if care is not taken, there will be many attempts to influence match officials.

Abongwa Fozo