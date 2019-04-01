﻿Ambazonia Commander Arrested In Kumbo

The Ambazonia fighters have taken up arms (mostly locally made) to press for an independent state

A suspected Ambazonia separatist commander operating in Kumbo, Shey Wirngo has been arrested. Reports from Bui division say Shey Wirngo and his group were intercepted by elements of the gendarmerie on March 30, 2019 in the outskirt Kumbo, about a 100 km North East of Bamenda, the regional capital. He was arrested alongside some of his fighters following an intense gun exchange with security forces that lead to the death of at least two secessionist fighters.

Shey Wirngo became notorious in 2017 with his militia one of the main Ambazonian units enforcing and upholding the observance of the “ghost town” days in and around the locality of Kumbo.

Since the outbreak of the Anglophone Crisis in October 2016, several militia groups including the likes of the Red Dragon operating in Libialem area, Tigers of the Southwest, the 7 Catar of Bafut, and the Ambazonian Defence Force (wide area of control) amongst others have taken up arms, mostly dane guns to fight for the independence of the former Bristish Southern Cameroons.

Some of the local commanders of these militia groups commonly nicknamed “generals” have recently been killed by government forces in Libialem, Widikum and Kumbo.

On the other hand the Cameroon military is well equipped and train but has been unable to match the determination of the secessionist

These groups, designated by the Cameroon government as terrorist groups are fighting for a separate state, territorially identical to the former British colony of Southern Cameroons. Must of the loosely coordinated militia groups claim they want to liberate the people of the former British Southern Cameroon from slavery in the union with French Cameroon. To them, the union with French Cameroon since 1961 has been marked by a derelict of the territory by the central government in Yaoundé, marginalization of the Anglophones, assimilation of the territory and culture by the French and a destruction of the English culture, education and way of life.

By Etienne Mengla